Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

PBSV stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.53. Pharma-Bio Serv has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Pharma-Bio Serv’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

