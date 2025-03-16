Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.73 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 231 ($2.99). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 234.20 ($3.03), with a volume of 563,283 shares traded.

Pets at Home Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.39.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Garret Turley acquired 21,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,956.66 ($64,618.63). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.