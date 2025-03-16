Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 567,600 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 934,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of TLSA opened at $1.57 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.