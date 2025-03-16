Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,481,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE D opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.