Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Travelzoo Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,382,696 shares in the company, valued at $66,879,940.96. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,995 over the last 90 days. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 556.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

