Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,448 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $169,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

