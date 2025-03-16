Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,536,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,707,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,778,000 after purchasing an additional 67,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,682,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

