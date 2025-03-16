CV Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.