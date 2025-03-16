trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Up 42.2% in February

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 13th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in trivago stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 288,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.41% of trivago at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

trivago Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $288.14 million, a P/E ratio of -412.00 and a beta of 1.58.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

See Also

