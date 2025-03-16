Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $191,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,585,000 after buying an additional 823,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 31.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,783,000 after buying an additional 2,818,716 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,512,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,383,000 after purchasing an additional 196,790 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,072 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,527,000 after buying an additional 668,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:BN opened at $50.42 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

