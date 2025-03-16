PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
PASSUR Aerospace Stock Down 100.0 %
PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile
PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.
