Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Drops By 37.4%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 500,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company's stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,303. The company has a market cap of $76.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

