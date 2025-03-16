Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Purchases 2,100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $116.90 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

