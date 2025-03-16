Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Decreases By 37.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Price Performance

Shares of CHSCP stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.26. 3,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,604. CHS has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.

CHS Announces Dividend

CHS Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.