First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 0.9% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $33,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.