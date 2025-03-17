A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $17.76. A10 Networks shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 476,318 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in A10 Networks by 95.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

