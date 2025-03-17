Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 1,374 shares.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
