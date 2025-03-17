Curio Wealth LLC Invests $70,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %
PEP opened at $148.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.89.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
