Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $479.66 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

