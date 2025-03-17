Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,591,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,808,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.60 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

