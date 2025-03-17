Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Home Depot (HD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Home Depot (NYSE: HD):

3/3/2025 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/26/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $431.00 to $424.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $455.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Home Depot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Home Depot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2025 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $356.00.

2/26/2025 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $467.00 to $437.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Home Depot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $465.00 to $467.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $354.39. 937,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.43 and a 200 day moving average of $399.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $471,189,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

