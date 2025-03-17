Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Retirements Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.08 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.03.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

