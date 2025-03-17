Addison Capital Co Has $383,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $162.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

