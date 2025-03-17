iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $319.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $282.38 and a 12 month high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

