Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 78600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Angkor Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

