Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 26363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.51.
Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.
