Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 59 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Public Storage by 5.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.69.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $298.29 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

