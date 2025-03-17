Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 390,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pharvaris Stock Down 0.0 %

PHVS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.67. 26,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -3.02. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $906,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 35.9% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pharvaris in the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 439,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36,027 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Report on PHVS

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.