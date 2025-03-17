Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:BGX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 60,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $13.24.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
