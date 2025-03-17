Top Real Estate Stocks To Consider – March 17th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, Bank of America, Ford Motor, Capital One Financial, BlackRock, and JD.com are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that invest in, develop, manage, or trade real estate properties. These stocks provide investors a way to gain exposure to the property market without directly owning physical properties, often offering the benefits of income through dividends and potential capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.10 on Monday, hitting $234.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,179. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $655.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $47.94. 19,203,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,652,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $41.56. 18,393,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,839,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $9.96. 66,188,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,434,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

NYSE:COF traded down $10.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.65. 3,971,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE:BLK traded up $27.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $956.53. 460,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,541. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $983.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $986.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of JD stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,271,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520,976. JD.com has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

