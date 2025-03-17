Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Expands By 33.3%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 876,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,170. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. Principal Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $52.63.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

