John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 26188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $689.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 980,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,741 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,481,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

