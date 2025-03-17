Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 207,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 47,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bengal Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

