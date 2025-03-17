Curio Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUSB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $595,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF by 52,154.2% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 30,771 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter.

Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUSB opened at $50.82 on Monday. Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.

Ulta-Short Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF (DUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment-grade securities. The fund targets a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of less than one year DUSB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

