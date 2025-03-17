Curio Wealth LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Curio Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

