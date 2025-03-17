F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

F5 Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

FFIV stock opened at $262.46 on Monday. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.26. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $488,067.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,689.04. This represents a 60.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,932 shares of company stock worth $4,965,150. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

