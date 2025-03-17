Curio Wealth LLC Invests $7.44 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 254,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.0% of Curio Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,473,000 after buying an additional 31,776,656 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,077.6% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,249,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,254,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 997.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 935,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 850,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,110,000 after purchasing an additional 694,749 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

DFAI stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.