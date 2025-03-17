Curio Wealth LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 407 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in The Cigna Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 570,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,681 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $330,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 203.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 125,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 84,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,375 shares of company stock worth $12,866,600. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $313.35 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.23.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.