Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,320,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after buying an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after buying an additional 596,141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

