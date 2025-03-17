Gallacher Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,521. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,802.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,845.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,983.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

