Curio Wealth LLC Invests $3 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,681 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 941,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,803,000 after purchasing an additional 687,056 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 486.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 713,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after buying an additional 591,800 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

AVEM opened at $61.48 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

