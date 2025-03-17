United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 115,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

UPS opened at $116.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.38. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.