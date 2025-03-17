Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 326,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 175,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.53 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

