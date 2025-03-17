Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 715 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.