iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $188.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

