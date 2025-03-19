Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan
Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $55.24.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freeport-McMoRan
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.