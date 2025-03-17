Short Interest in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expands By 38.1%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $15.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.76. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.15.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
