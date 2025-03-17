Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Up 35.5% in February

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 42,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.56. 24,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,134. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.49. Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NERV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

