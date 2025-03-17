Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Expands By 34.0%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,420. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.17.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in A10 Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after buying an additional 62,015 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,479,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,632,000 after acquiring an additional 249,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in A10 Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in A10 Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

See Also

