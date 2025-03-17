Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 107,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,050,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,811,417.84. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

